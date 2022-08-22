Harry Styles has opened up quite a lot about his former boy band days since leaving One Direction! Keep reading to see everything the “As It Was” singer has said about his former band.

“I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it,” Harry told Vogue in November 2020. “But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in … I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

Additionally, the singer-songwriter expressed his gratitude for his former bandmates in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in May 2022. “I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it,” he explained. “Because it’s impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, ‘Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass and I’m on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it.'”

He added, “And I think having that is kind of priceless. I think there is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together. And that is something that you can’t really undo. And you know, it’s like a very deep love for each other, I think.”

The singer-actor revealed more on his days in One Direction in his August 2022 cover story for Rolling Stone. “Everything in my life has felt like a bonus since X-Factor,” he says, referring to the singing competition that led directly to One Direction. “Get on TV and sing. I never expected and never thought that would happen.”

Harry has also went on to entertain ideas of a future reunion to the outlet in 2017, saying, “I love the band and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.”

Scroll through our gallery to see everything Harry has said about One Direction.

