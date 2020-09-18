Just call him Harry Styles, the actor! Days after news hit the web that the former One Direction member would return to the big screen in the upcoming flick, Don’t Worry Darling, it’s been reported that the singer, 26, is adding more movies to his already impressive resume. Harry is in talks to star in another film, called My Policeman, according to Deadline.

The movie — based off a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts — will be set in the 1990s “when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.”

Actress Lily James — who starred in the 2015 live-action Cinderella — is also in talks to star alongside Harry, the publication reported. Just when Directioners thought all hope of seeing the Fine Line crooner in another movie was totally lost, Harry surprised fans with two new movies!

The curly-haired cutie officially made his return to acting on September 11 when Deadline announced that he would replace Shia LaBeouf in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie Don’t Worry Darling alongside actors Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Although the plot has been kept under wraps, the publication reported that the flick will be “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.”

Harry’s foray back to the big screen comes three years after telling Sky News that he would be retiring from acting after starring as Alex in the 2017 Oscar-nominated World War II film Dunkirk.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk … I’d do this one again, but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again,” Harry said at the time. “I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”

