After they were put into One Direction together, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson instantly hit it off. Yep, as fans know, the guys (along with Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik) all auditioned for The X Factor as solo artists, but were eventually put into a band together by Simon Cowell. And right away, the “Sign of the Times” crooner and the “Walls” singer became the best of friends! In fact the fandom actually celebrates their friendship on Larry Stylinson day, which takes place on September 28.

Throughout their time in the band, Louis and Harry constantly goofed off together, had the cutest little interactions during interviews and shared the sweetest moments on stage, and everyone was living for it! Get this, you guys — they even lived together at one point, and some fans are convinced that they also got a few matching tattoos to commemorate their relationship (although that’s still speculation). Some people even started to believe that they were secretly dating, despite the fact that Louis was in a relationship with Eleanor Calder at the time. In the end, both guys denied that anything romantic went on between them

But wait, are they still close? Did a rift force them to grow apart? What ever happened to this iconic friendship? Not to worry, you guys, because we went ahead and did some investigating for you. From the last time they hung out to the sweet things they have said about each other in interviews, we broke down it all down for you.

Scroll through our gallery to see exactly where Harry and Louis’ relationship stands now.

