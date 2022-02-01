Saying goodbye to boy bands and hello to superstardom! Following his One Direction days, Harry Styles has become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood.

When he auditioned for U.K.’s The X Factor in 2010, the England native had dreams of becoming a solo music star. Eventually, Harry was placed in a group alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, and together they found success as One Direction. The group released four albums before Zayn left the band. The remaining members went on to drop one final record before announcing their indefinite hiatus in 2015. They’ve all since gone on to have solo music careers, among other ventures.

Harry, for one, has released two solo records — the self-titled Harry Styles in 2017 and Fine Line in 2019 — but he’s never forgotten his One Direction roots.

“I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer told Vogue in November 2020. “But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in … I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

Since going solo, Harry told the magazine that with his first album he was “very much finding out what my sound was.”

He explained further, saying, “I can see all the places where it almost felt like I was bowling with the bumpers up. I think with the second album I let go of the fear of getting it wrong and … it was really joyous and really free. I think with music it’s so important to evolve — and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff.”

Other than his music, the “Sign of the Times” musician has also made a name for himself in the fashion industry — especially with his connection to the Gucci brand.

“I used to wear all black all of the time,” Harry told Dazed in January 2019. “But I was realizing [dressing up] was a part of the show, if you will. Especially when performing. So, I think, the people I have always admired and looked up to in music, clothes have always been a big part of the thing.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Harry’s complete transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.