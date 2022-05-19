Harry Styles has done it again! His third studio album Harry’s House is his most ambitious yet, with tracks about love, loss and “Late Night Talking.” Scroll down below for everything he’s said about the tracklist and a lyric breakdown of each song.

Harry Styles’ Quotes About Harry’s House

“I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all of my favorite things and very much like the album I’ve always wanted to make, so I’m really happy,” he explained during his performance on the TODAY Show.

“I think for me, it’s definitely the most personal record I think I’ve made,” Harry added. “It was definitely the most intimately made thing I’ve done so far. Obviously, the pandemic and everything kind of added to the way it was made. It was made by a few people in a small room.”

Harry’s House Tracklist: A Guide To His New Songs

Of his many new tracks, “Boyfriends” stands out in its melodic, Fleetwood Mac-inspired tune with a tough criticism on the role that men play in doomed relationships — a.k.a. the sh–ty boyfriend song. It’s a thoughtful analysis on how many men perceive love and relationships, calling out their foolish behavior and the lovers who continue to let them back into their lives.

The Grammy-winning singer spoke about the song on The TODAY Show, revealing he wrote it as he was wrapping up recording previous album, Fine Line. “There was something about it that was kind of one of those,” he said. “We could have rushed it to get it ready, and it just felt like there’s something special about it and I wanted to kind of take my time with it. I knew that it would find its way onto the album. It was meant to be and I love the song.”

While this is probably his most personal album, it also might just be his raunchiest! During his appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” the SiriusXM host dubbed the album “a love album” and the song, “Cinema,” a “real love song.” Stern played one of the song’s raunchy excerpts that features Harry singing a particularly raunchy line.

“When I write songs, they kind of start out just, I guess, mine,” the singer told Howard Stern shortly before the album release. “I think it’s important to write from what you’re going through at the time and trying to turn life into what you make. I guess it’s like, the most you can kind of capture a moment is kind of being true to that.”

Other songs on the tracklist include: “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” “Late Night Talking,” “Grape Juice,” “As It Was,” “Daylight,” “Little Freak,” “Matilda,” “Cinema,” “Daydreaming,” “Keep Driving,” “Satellite” and “Love of My Life.”

As of May 19, Harry has only released “As It Was” and performed “Late Night Talking” and “Boyfriends,” but the full album drops on May 20, so stay tuned for more!

Scroll through for a breakdown of Harry’s “most personal” album yet, Harry’s House.

