It’s Harry Styles‘ world and we’re all just living in it! The singer took over New York City on Thursday, May 19, with an early-morning performance on Today while wearing a skin-tight body suit.

Harry’s colorful look was an optical illusion of lime green, brown and black stripes which he paired with his signature rings while performing “As It Was,” among other tunes. His appearance on Today comes one day before the former One Direction singer’s third album, Harry’s House, is set to be released on Friday, May 20.

“As I started making the album, I realized it wasn’t about the geographical location. It’s much more of an internal thing,” he explained of the title while talking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 earlier this week. “When I took that title, put it to the songs we were making, it felt like it took on this whole new meaning and it was about, imagine it’s a day in my house. What do I go through? A day in my mind, what do I go through in my house? I’m playing fun music. I’m playing sad music. I’m playing this, I’m playing that. Feeling stuff. Kind of like a day in the life. I like all of that stuff.”

In the candid interview, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer referred to his forthcoming record as “my favorite album at the moment, and I love it so much.” A collection of 13-songs, Harry’s House is a follow up to Harry’s 2019 record, Fine Line. However, listeners can expect a whole new sound from the British crooner.

“It sounds like the biggest, and the most fun, but it’s by far the most intimate,” he explained during an April 2022 interview with Better Homes and Gardens. “Finally, it doesn’t feel like my life is over if this album isn’t a commercial success.”

That being said, he has a lot of plans for the future of his music. Harry explained, “I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

