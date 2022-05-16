Picking favorites! Harry Styles can’t stop gushing over his third album Harry’s House set to be released on Friday, May 20.

The former One Direction member, 28, sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for an intimate interview — released on Monday, May 16 — about the record. Harry teased, “This is my favorite album at the moment, and I love it so much.”

At first, Harry explained, the thought this was going to be “this smaller thing” titled Harry’s Home instead of a full-length album. He explained, “As I started making the album, I realized it wasn’t about the geographical location. It’s much more of an internal thing. When I took that title, put it to the songs we were making, it felt like it took on this whole new meaning and it was about, imagine it’s a day in my house. What do I go through? A day in my mind, what do I go through in my house? I’m playing fun music. I’m playing sad music. I’m playing this, I’m playing that. Feeling stuff. Kind of like a day in the life. I like all of that stuff.”

The singer noted that there are “a lot more electronic” sounding songs, but it’s “much more intimate.” The creative process for Harry was “so much more intimately made” than anything he’s ever done before.

Harry announced Harry’s House in March 2022 after sending fans on a scavenger hunt around the internet. At time, eagle-eyed fans shared the “We Are Home” website on social media, which had a door that opened a little more every day until the official album announcement. The British singer has spoken about the 13-song record in various interviews.

“It sounds like the biggest, and the most fun, but it’s by far the most intimate,” he said of Harry’s Home during his Better Homes and Gardens cover story in April 2022. “Finally, it doesn’t feel like my life is over if this album isn’t a commercial success.”

When it comes to the future of his music, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner explained, “I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

Scroll through our gallery for the biggest revelations from Harry’s Apple Music interview.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.