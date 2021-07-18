Gear up, Harry Styles fans, there might be some new music from the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner in the works!

When announcing the new tour dates for his 2021 Love on Tour, the former One Direction member appeared to tease that something was coming soon. Whether it be a single or another record, we’re ready for it!

“LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September, and I could not be more excited for these shows,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.”

Harry continued, “To everyone in the U.K., and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you. H.”

While some fans were, of course, upset that it may be a while until the “Sign of the Times” singer visited their city, others were more focused on Harry casually dropping that “new music” was in the works.

“HARRY STYLES HAS NEWS TO SHARE ABOUT NEW MUSIC?!!!! HS3 IS COMING?!!??” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “No … but when Harry Styles said he will be sharing news about new music soon, how soon is soon??? Is it tomorrow??! A week from now??! A month?!!!? Harry you can’t leave us hanging you gotta give us something.”

A third social media user remarked, “Harry Styles saving 2021 by acting in TWO films and releasing NEW music as he starts Love on Tour. Who is doing it like him??? NO ONE.”

Aside from the mysterious hint about new music, the former X Factor star does, in fact, have multiple movies in the works. Throughout 2020 it was announced that he would be starring in Don’t Worry Darling, which wrapped in February 2021, and My Policeman, which wrapped in May 2021. Other than that, Harry has been quiet about any upcoming projects, so this is the first fans have heard about new music.

While not much information has been released just yet, scroll through our gallery for what we know about Harry’s possible third album so far.

