Just call Harry Styles a Hollywood heartthrob, because the singer has turned into Tinseltown’s most sought after actor!

News first broke the former One Direction singer would be starring in the upcoming film adaptation of Bethan Roberts‘ book, My Policeman, in September 2020. At the time, Deadline reported that the singer was in talks to star, but in February 2021, the publication confirmed that the British singer is set to play the male lead, Tom.

News of Harry’s new film role comes months after he started production on his reported girlfriend Olivia Wilde‘s new movie Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh. The “Sign of the Times” singer’s foray back into the acting world comes years after Harry starred in the 2017 Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk. Following the movie’s success, the Fine Line musician told Sky News that same year he had plans to retire from acting.

“I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk … I’d do this one again but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again,” Harry said at the time. “I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.”

Well, now he’s back and better than ever! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Harry’s upcoming film, My Policeman.

