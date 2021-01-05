Just like the One Direction song says, Harry Styles might be in love with Olivia Wilde! The Hollywood heartthrob and actress-turned-director sparked major romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding.

On Monday, January 4, the New York Post’s Page Six published photos of Harry and Olivia dressed to the nines and wearing masks while attending the “Golden” singer’s manager’s wedding in Montecito, California. The series of pics immediately sparked romance rumors as the Booksmart director and British crooner looked like more than just friends with their hands interlocked.

As fans know, Harry is starring as Jack in the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia is directing. In September 2020, news broke that the X Factor alum would replace Shia LaBeouf in the period piece and star alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Prior to the pair’s seemingly romantic outing, Olivia was engaged to comedian Jason Sudeikis since 2012. The former couple — who share a son named Otis, 6, and daughter named Daisy, 4 — split in October 2020 after nearly ten years together. Harry, for his part, was previously linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Nadine Leopold, Georgia Fowler, Tess Ward, Camille Rowe and more famous faces.

In December 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Harry was staying away from the dating scene amid the coronavirus pandemic. “His dating life has been pretty nonexistent during lockdown because he’s been so careful to respect quarantining rules and social distancing,” the insider said. “He’s got some options in the pipeline in terms of who he’d like to date under the right circumstances, but nothing intense or formal.”

So, what changed his mind about stepping out with a possible significant other? Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Harry and Olivia’s rumored relationship.

