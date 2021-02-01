Since he first stepped foot into the spotlight as a teenager competing on the X Factor, fans of Harry Styles have been obsessed with his hair!

Over the years, the former One Direction singer’s curly locks have become a cultural phenomenon with their own fan accounts and even era’s named after their length. At the start of his fame, the Fine Line singer let it grow, and by 2015, his brunette curls were shoulder length. Then, after nabbing a role in the film Dunkirk, he was forced to make a major change.

“I felt very naked for a while, a little bit,” he admitted to BBC’s Radio 1 in 2017, about a year after the hair cut heard ’round the world.

Since then, Harry’s kept his hair in, more or less, the same style but fans still can’t get enough of this curly-haired cutie. To celebrate one of his greatest assets, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and break down all of Harry’s best hair looks. Scroll through our gallery to see them all.

