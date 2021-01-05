Get those makeup sponges ready, because a lot of celebs have launched their own beauty brands over the years!

After Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West kicked off their empire by creating their own makeup companies, Hollywood’s biggest stars like Lady Gaga, Millie Bobby Brown, Sofia Carson and more followed suit. Surprisingly, singers, like Halsey, also dipped their toe into the beauty community. To celebrate the new year, the “Without You” songstress opened up about her love of makeup in a candid Instagram post, and revealed that the brand, called About-Face, would be available for purchase in January 2021.

“Many of you may already know that I have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers and music videos alike for a long time,” she explained on social media. “It is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool — not looking perfect. I have worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and I hope you feel my DNA all over it.”

Selena Gomez also turned her passion for makeup into a brand and created Rare Beauty to “challenge beauty norms by shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental health,” according to The Cut.

“It flabbergasted me how these young girls need to feel like they have to be a certain way,” the former Disney Channel star told the magazine about deciding to join the beauty community. “I wanted to break that mold. I don’t judge you — wear your makeup however you want to wear it. But what I’m realizing is that it’s beyond that. It’s about how you feel inside.”

Aside from these makeup moguls, a bunch of other stars have started their own lines for fans. Scroll through our gallery to uncover the stars who either founded their own beauty brand or collaboration!

