After a four year stint in the beauty business, Ashley Tisdale has shut down her makeup line Illuminate Cosmetics.

In a statement posted to the brands Instagram account, the 34-year-old actress told fans that she hasn’t been able to “give Illuminate the focus it has needed.” The High School Musical alum also noted that the makeup market has become “overwhelming,” so she lost her “passion” for the brand.

“A note from [Ashley Tisdale],” Illuminate captioned the statement. “Love you guys and thank you for all the love and support during this journey.”

As fans know, Ashley teamed up with BH Cosmetics in 2016 for the brand’s initial launch. Two years later, in 2018, she took full control of Illuminate and turned it into a beauty and lifestyle brand. Now, four years after it was introduced into the beauty world, Illuminate has been shut down.

Although she no longer has a beauty brand to her name, Ashley assured fans that this didn’t mean she would stop “being creative.”

Naturally, fans were upset after reading the sad news. Some people also noticed that the website had already been taken down. Instead of the online shop, the Illuminate site redirected viewers to the same statement from Ashley.

“I was so excited for you [to bring] out more products because they are some of the best I’ve tried! It didn’t have as much exposure as it should have because they were really great!” one supportive fan commented on Ashley’s statement. Another added, “So sad to see it end but we completely understand! Do what’s best for you girl! Definitely hope you can sell of the rest of your products!”

A third said, “Such a wonderful & beautiful journey you’ve been on! Always excited for your adventures ahead.”

This chapter may have ended for Ashley, but she has some major projects in the works. Currently, she stars on the CBS series Carol’s Second Act. She also recently appeared in the Netflix holiday-themed series Merry Happy Whatever.

