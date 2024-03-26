The next generation of Wildcats are coming! Ashley Tisdale is pregnant, announcing she is expecting her second child with husband Christopher French on Tuesday, March 26 via Instagram. The news comes weeks after her former High School Musical costar and friend, Vanessa Hudgens, announced her own pregnancy

“We can’t wait to meet you,” Ashley, 38, shared onto her Instagram page, alongside a photo of her displaying her pregnant belly. This will be the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum’s second child, as Ashley and her husband welcomed their first child, daughter Jupiter Iris, in March 2021.

The baby news comes within the same month that Ashley’s former costar, Vanessa, debuted her own baby bump at the 2024 Oscars red carpet on March 10. This will mark the first child for Vanessa, who married professional baseball player Cole Tucker late last year.

Following Ashley’s exciting announcement, fans flocked to the comment section of her IG post.

“Gabriella and Sharpay having babies together I love this,” one user wrote, referring to the two stars by their HSM characters. “The next generation of wildcats is coming!!!” another wrote.

While the two actresses are both pregnant at the same time, it doesn’t look like a wildcat reunion is in the cards for them anytime soon.

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” Ashley admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month. “I think we’re just — obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter, so she’s a full-time job.”

Speculation began last year that a rift had occurred due to the fact that Ashley wasn’t at Vanessa’s wedding in December 2023. Several of their HSM costars attended like Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, but the Sharpay actress was no where to be found.

The last time Ashley had talked about her close friendship with Vanessa was in 2019.

“She’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”

