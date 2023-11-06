Vanessa Hudgens is prepping for her big day! The former Disney Channel star is gearing up to marry MLB player Cole Tucker, teasing details of the upcoming wedding ceremony and what the theme could possibly be.

Are Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Getting Married?

The pair confirmed they were engaged after more than two years of dating, via Instagram in February 2023. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” Vanessa captioned the post at the time.

The former High School Musical star revealed in an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she first met Cole during a Zoom meditation group. She then described how she found her true soulmate in the baseball player, noting, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

While it’s unclear when the actual date of the wedding is, it looks like it’s coming up soon as Vanessa already held her bachelorette party!

The big bach weekend took place in October 2023, and included her sister, Stella Hudgens, Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Morgan Marcell and Laura New.

Vanessa Hudgens Teases a ‘Gothic’ Wedding Theme

“It’s hard for me because I love so many different styles,” the Princess Switch actress told E! News about having “so many decisions” to make about her big day. “I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there’s also the other side of me that’s, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I’m having a hard time figuring out where I’m gonna land.”

While Vanessa revealed that the planning process has been “overwhelming,” she’s sure she’ll “get there eventually” when it comes to the big day.

Will Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Elope?

The High School Musical star revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that she “kind of” wants “to elope” with her fiancé, due to the stress of wedding planning.

“It’s hard,” she explained to the host in May 2023. “Finding a venue is tough. I’m lost. I don’t know.”

As for Cole’s opinion on the matter, the actress revealed he “just wants to get married to” her however it happens.

“He’s like, ‘Whatever you want, babe,’” she gushed.

