They’re so in love! Vanessa Hudgens can’t help but gush over boyfriend Cole Tucker.

In the age of internet dating, the couple met during a Zoom call and it was nearly love at first sight.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” the High School Musical alum told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

The duo was first romantically linked in November 2020 when the Daily Mail first shared photos of them cozying up together. Relationship rumors immediately started swirling, and they made things Instagram official in February 2021. Vanessa’s relationship with Cole came nearly a year after she split from longtime love Austin Butler in January 2020.

When it came to moving on from the past romance, Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight during a separate interview that she was “not picky” when it came to a significant other.

“I feel like, at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” the Netflix star said in November 2020. “I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see.”

When it came to kicking off her relationship with Cole, the Princess Switch star revealed that she was the one to make the first move.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” Vanessa said on the Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Since making their love official, the duo have showcased their relationship via social media. They even took things to the next level in November 2021 when making their red carpet debut at the Tick, Tick … Boom! premiere.

While Vanessa has gushed over her man in various interviews, Cole, for his part, has also spoken publicly about their relationship.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” the athlete told MLB spring training interview. “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Vanessa’s romantic quotes about her boyfriend, Cole.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.