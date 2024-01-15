2024 is here, and so are these celebrities due dates! So many stars are expecting, and we broke down all of the ones who have welcomed (or are welcoming!) children this year. Keep reading for 2024 baby announcements.

The very first celebrity baby announcement was, of course, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG. The Little Mermaid star confirmed that she had a baby boy named Halo on January 1, 2024 via Instagram — after months of pregnancy speculation.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she wrote as the caption. Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you.”

ICYMI, Halle first sparked pregnancy rumors in September 2023, after a viral video caught the songstress seemingly covering her stomach with a large blazer. “Halle Bailey is definitely pregnant…. Rihanna has taught me so many ways to hide a pregnancy,” one fan wrote. Then, a photoshoot of Halle baring her stomach went viral, with fans convinced it was a hint to a possible pregnancy. We guess the fans were right!

“Me and Halle had a baby together,” DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) said in a YouTube video posted a few days after the announcement. “I wouldn’t chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She’s a great mom. It’s crazy. She’s amazing,”

Bailey and DDG have been dating for a little more than a year, and went Instagram official in March 2022.

The Color Purple actress first opened up about dating DDG, who is a YouTuber, in Essence‘s September/October 2022 issue. The singer shared that she had been a fan of DDG years before the two met.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle told the magazine. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the celebrity births and pregnancies that were announced in 2024.

