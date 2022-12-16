Are they?! Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have been romantically linked since June 2022, but are the YouTuber and model still going strong? Keep reading to uncover the status of their relationship.

Are Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Still Together?

We think it’s safe to say the couple are still going strong as Logan posted multiple photos and videos of Nina on Instagram on December 12, 2022, with the caption “Lucky me.” We love a hard launch!

Logan and Nina first sparked romance rumors this past summer after being spotted out together on multiple occasions. On June 15, they were seen cozying up in London at a restaurant called Novikov. Days later, the duo were seen together out and about in New York City. The two were also spotted on a romantic beach date in Miami on October 23.

The couple has stayed relatively tight-lipped on their relationship, with the exception of Logan’s December Instagram post.

“I don’t wanna say anything, you know why Abby, because making stuff that hits that close to home and is that personal to you public, sometimes can ruin a good thing,” Logan shared on his “Impaulsive” podcast in July while talking with cohost Abby Majlak. “And I don’t wanna do that just yet. I think I got something good here, and I’m not gonna ruin it. I’m not going to f—k it up.”

He continued, “The exploitation of one’s life is a dangerous practice. We do it with ‘Impaulsive,’ we’re happy to come out here and chat s–t about our lives. But I find that often it can get in the way of my personal life.”

Who Has Logan Paul Dated?

Prior to Nina, Logan was in an on-and-off relationship with model Josie Canseco. They first started dating in January 2020 but officially called it quits in November of that year.

“Me and Logan split a little bit ago … we’re like fine now,” Josie revealed on the “Between Good & Evil” podcast in January 2021. “I don’t know where we’re at exactly right now, but we love each other and we’re trying to find a respectable place … Also he has a lot going on with his fight coming up. He has training camp, I’m just trying to be supportive and be what he needs in a partner and I think vice versa. We’re just kind of like figuring s–t out.”

Besides Josie and Nina, Logan has also been romantically connected to social media star Amanda Cerny and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet.

