Is Charles Melton off the market? Following his public relationships with Camila Mendes and Chase Sui Wonders, the Riverdale star is reportedly dating Dave actress Chloe Bennet. We guess he has a thing for girls with names that start with C! Keep reading for everything we know about Charles’ rumored new girlfriend.

Are Charles Melton and Chloe Bennet Dating?

Charles was spotted with his arm around Chloe while shopping in Beverly Hills in May 2023, per photos obtained by People Magazine.

Reps for Charles and Chloe did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Chloe is best known for her roles in Hulu’s Dave and ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and is set to star in films Interior Chinatown and Road Rally Racers. She was to play Blossom in the live-action series The Powerpuff Girls starring Dove Cameron, however, she has since exited the project.

Who Has Charles Melton Dated?

Charles’ last public relationship was with his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes, with their romance seemingly ending in early 2022. The costars-turned-lovers confirmed their relationship back in October 2018 much to fans’ delight. “I’m not a private person,” Camila explained to Teen Vogue in May 2019 when discussing her relationship. “I don’t like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I do.”

Fans started to speculate that Charles and Camila split in March 2022 — the same month he was spotted out with actress Chase Sui Wonders in public for the first time. Charles seemingly went Instagram official with Chase in June 2022, with a photo of his arms around the Bodies Bodies Bodies star.

However, it appears that the relationship was short-lived as Chase was seen cozying up to her now-boyfriend Pete Davidson later that year.

“I think in a sense I’m a little more cognizant about what I say or do now, but as far as what I decide to post on my social media, it’s my choice to show these parts of my life,” Charles told Hunger in March 2019. “If people want to spend their time going out of their way to find out something else about me that maybe I didn’t want to share, then that’s on you – go work for the FBI. It can get crazy though.”

