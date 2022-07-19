Charles Melton just revealed his first girlfriend following his split from Riverdale costar, Camila Mendes, in a post on Instagram. Meet Chase Sui Wonders, an actress, director and screenwriter most well known for her role in the TV show, Generation. Scroll to find out more on Chase!

Are Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders Dating?

Charles made his relationship with Chase Instagram official after posting a sweet photo of the two at a baseball game, captioned with baseball emojis. The couple sparked dating rumors in March 2022 after being seen showing some PDA in New York City.

The pair originally met earlier this year on the set for Vogue China‘s short film Wake, which they both starred in and Chase directed.

Who Is Chase Sui Wonders?

Chase, 26, has starred in a handful of projects such as Generation, On the Rocks, Daniel Isn’t Real and Beau. She’s also set to star in Bodies Bodies Bodies, a horror-comedy film starring Pete Davidson and Amandla Stenberg.

The Detroit native graduated from Harvard University, majoring in film studies and production, where she wrote for the college humor publication, The Harvard Lampoon. The first film Chase starred in was called A Trivial Exclusion, which she also wrote and directed. She also directed and wrote feature-length film Last Migration in 2015.

Along with acting, writing and directing, Chase has also dipped her toes in modeling. Her aunt is fashion designer Anna Sui, and in 2021, Chase appeared in a fashion collaboration campaign between her aunt and Batsheva Hay in 2021.

Her talent doesn’t stop there, either. In June 2021, the actress spoke to W Magazine about her passion for drawing cartoons. That’s right, cartoons! She explained to the magazine that she picked up the hobby during quarantine in 2020.

“Even if I didn’t do anything all day, I would make an attempt to draw because even as quiet and mundane and maddening as that time was, drawing taps into a meditative state,” she told W Magazine. “It’s such a quiet and calm act and not always stimulating, but I tap into a state where I’m spending time and attention doing something and it feels like a recharge. You can just laser your focus in on something creative. I definitely turn to it as a coping mechanism.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out more on Chase Sui Wonders.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.