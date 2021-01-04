It’s safe to say that Camila Mendes and Charles Melton made one of the cutest couples ever — that is, until news hit the web that the pair called it quits in December 2019. A source told E! News exclusively that the Riverdale stars had broken off their whirlwind romance a few months ago after one year together.

“Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship.” the insider dished. “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

According to the outlet, there was a lot of “stress” due to their busy schedules, which caused many “ups and downs” in their relationship.

“They both have movie projects separately and it’s been a lot on both their plates,” the source continued. “Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.”

On the bright side, things didn’t end on bad terms.

“They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show. They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal,” the insider revealed. “Everyone is very close on the show and are all very good friends. They can’t ignore each other so they just remain cordial and try and focus on filming.”

For those who forgot, the two actors fell for each other on set of the CW show, and ever since they made things Instagram official back in October of 2018, they’ve been total couple goals. The lovebirds were constantly gushing over each other in interviews, posting adorable, PDA-filled snaps and get this — they’ve even stuck up for each other on social media against the haters. Ugh, everyone really thought these two would be together forever!

But when did they meet? When did they become more than friends? And what caused them to split? Now that they’re over, let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we? J-14 went ahead and broke down their love story from start to finish. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Camila and Charles’ relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.