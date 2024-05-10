The Riverdale girlies just reunited to support Madelaine Petsch at the premiere of her new horror movie, The Strangers: Part One. That’s right, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes and Madelaine were dressed to impress at the red carpet on Wednesday, May 8. Keep scrolling to see the photos!

ICYMI, the three actresses starred on Riverdale together since 2017, until saying goodbye to The CW show after seven seasons in August 2023. Since meeting one another on set, the pair became inseparable — posting photos and videos of one another, attending numerous events together and have even matched their costumes every Halloween!

While the three have always been close, Camila explained that they really solidified their friendship after going through a rather tough time together during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together,” Camila told Paper in April 2021. “And now we’ve been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we’ve never been closer than we have this season. It’s really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here — meaningful ones.”

The Do Revenge actress also revealed that she sees her Lili and Madelaine ike “sisters” during an interview with InStyle in September 2022.”They’re like my sisters — we’ve all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen,” she began.

“It’s like family — you don’t choose them. Maybe these aren’t people that I would’ve been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we’re bonded by this experience,” she continued. “I fought with every one of these girls. We’ve had drama, we’ve had disagreements, we’ve cried, we’ve made up. We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve leaned on each other in those moments.”

During their time on Riverdale, the trio created a joint TikTok account called @blondebrunetteredhead — where they even created that viral dance to the song “Jiggle Jiggle,” and we’ll forever thank them for that.

Following the wrap of Riverdale, fans were worried that the iconic account would deactivate, since the three often shared a lot of behind-the-scenes clips on TikTok. But don’t fret, fans — as Camila told Instyle, “@blondebrunetteredhead will not die. I will not let it die.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of the trio at Madelaine’s movie premiere.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.