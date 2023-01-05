From costars to lovers! Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso quickly stirred up romance rumors after they started working together in their film Música. Since then, the Riverdale actress has posted multiple Instagram photos of the two cuddled up together. Keep reading to see their relationship timeline.

Following the April 2022 news that Camila was cast in the musical movie Rudy had written, directed and composed, the former Vine star posted it on his Instagram.

“I’m beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música where we’re telling an authentic Brazilian-American story through the eyes of a synesthete,” he wrote via Instagram.

After filming wrapped on the project, Camila hinted at her romance with Rudy via Instagram in November 2022. “Life update,” the Do Revenge star wrote alongside a slideshow that included a photo of Rudy playing with her dog Truffle.

The New Jersey native is an internet personality known for his long-term relationship with Maia Mitchell. They dated for six years before calling it quits in April 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. A source told the publication that Rudy and Maia’s split happened “a few months” prior to the news going public.

Prior to Rudy, Camila was dating her Riverdale costar Charles Melton, who she was linked to on and off from 2018 to 2021. Prior to their split, then then-costars-turned-lovers made their romance Instagram official back in 2018. Camila later revealed why they decided to go public in an interview with Fox News in December 2018.

“I did it because people were speculating,” she explained. “I want to be able to live a normal life. Like, ‘Yeah, I’m dating this person — so what?’ But I am the kind of person who’ll keep talking and then all of a sudden, I’ve said too much. Still, I want to be able to kiss him and not think about it.”

It looks like she’s keeping that same energy with Rudy, as she has posted her Música costar multiple times on Instagram since her first one in November.

“In my day-to-day life, I am an open book. But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context,” she told L.A. Confidential in March 2019. “It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Camila and Rudy’s complete relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.