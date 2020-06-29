Charles Melton

Camila and Charles met and fell for each other on set of Riverdale. It’s unclear when they officially started dating, but rumors first started to swirl that they were an item in September 2018, after they were caught cozying up on a boat ride. They made their love Instagram official one month later, and fans were pretty obsessed with the couple.

Camila later revealed why she decided to go public with the relationship.

“I did it because people were speculating,” she explained to Fox News. “I want to be able to live a normal life. Like, ‘Yeah, I’m dating this person — so what?’ But I am the kind of person who’ll keep talking and then all of a sudden, I’ve said too much. Still, I want to be able to kiss him and not think about it.”

The actress even claimed she was “happier than she had ever been” with Charles in an Instagram comment. But in December 2019, a source told E! News that the Riverdale stars had broken off their whirlwind romance a few months earlier.

“Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship.” the insider dished. “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

According to the outlet, there was a lot of “stress” due to their busy schedules, which caused many “ups and downs” in their relationship.

“They both have movie projects separately and it’s been a lot on both their plates,” the source continued. “Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.”

On the bright side, things didn’t end on bad terms.

“They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show. They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal,” the insider revealed. “Everyone is very close on the show and are all very good friends. They can’t ignore each other so they just remain cordial and try and focus on filming.”