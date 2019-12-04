It looks like one of Hollywood’s power couples is taking a break. On Wednesday, December 4, a source told E! News exclusively that Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton had broken off their whirlwind romance a few months ago after one year together.

“Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship.” the source said. “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

As fans know, the two actors first fell for each other on set of their CW show, and ever since they made things Instagram official back in October 2018, they’ve been total couple goals. They even celebrated their anniversary back in August by posting PDA-filled pictures to showcase their love.

Now, according to the insider close to the stars, both have been diving deep into their work. Both are currently filming the end of Riverdale‘s fourth season and Charles has also been traveling to Louisiana for his upcoming movie, Swing. While they were together, there was a lot of “stress” which caused many “ups and downs” in their relationship.

“They both have movie projects separately and it’s been a lot on both their plates,” the source revealed. “Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.”

Fans started speculating the pair had split after neither posted photos of each other on social media in months. However, despite the breakup, the insider confirmed that things have been normal between the two since they went their separate ways.

“They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show. They have been filming together while being split and things have been normal,” the insider explained. “Everyone is very close on the show and are all very good friends. They can’t ignore each other so they just remain cordial and try and focus on filming.”

