Playing Veronica Lodge turned Camila Mendes into a style icon! Before nabbing her starring role on Riverdale, the actress was a New York University student, and now, she’s walking tons of red carpets.

“I didn’t have an expectation, but I did have the feeling that this could be something really awesome,” the actress told L.A. Confidential in March 2019 about taking the leap to audition for The CW show. “At first I was like, ‘I can’t go out for that role. That role is not for me.’ But I realized they were looking for Latina actresses. I was like, ‘Oh, great. Cool. I can do that.’”

Before the show premiered in January 2017, the actress was just a Virginia native with big dreams. All of a sudden, she was attending-Comic Con wearing some pretty high-end fashionable looks. “It’s just so funny to think about that time in my life,” Camila reflected during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September 2018. “I would have never thought in that moment that I would be here.”

Prior to her introduction into the world of glitz and glamour, Camila told Fashionista in April 2021 that she was “obsessed” with “boho-chic” style. “But I think my style has evolved since then and has a bunch of influences,” she added. “I don’t even know anymore.”

Over the years, fans have watched the brunette beauty’s style evolution take place as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party multiple years in a row, and turned heads in a yellow gown at the 2019 Met Gala. While she’s become known as a fashion icon, Camila actually isn’t a huge shopping fan.

“I’m not much of a big spender when it comes to clothing and what not, although I do love designer clothes, I wish I was more bold,” she also told Fashionista. “I don’t think I’ve wrapped my head around spending that much money on clothes yet. I haven’t reached that mentality.”

Even when she was on a break from Riverdale due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Camila didn’t partake in the online shopping craze. “I’ve never been much of an online shopper because I just don’t trust buying clothes online,” the Perfect Date star explained. “I’m always suspicious that I’m gonna get the wrong size and I’m not gonna feel like sending it back. I’ve always been an in-person shopper, but I’ve been shying away from that and just been more about stuff that my stylist and brands have been sending me.”

Despite her love-hate relationship with shopping, Camila always looks good in everything she wears. Scroll through our gallery to see the actress’ style evolution over the years.

