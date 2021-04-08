There’s no doubt about it, the Riverdale cast is total BFFs both on and off screen. That’s right, the cast of the CW’s hit teen drama may be arguably the closest-knit group of actors on TV. It’s safe to say that KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott and the rest of the gang are totally redefining BFF goals!

In fact, Camila even told Paper magazine in April 2021 that she became closer with a few of her costars amid the ongoing coroanvirus pandemic. “We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together,” the actress said. “And now we’ve been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we’ve never been closer than we have this season. It’s really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here — meaningful ones.”

Similarly, Madelaine and Vanessa have often gushed about their off-screen friendship in interviews as well. “It’s like I won the lottery,” Vanessa gushed about Madelaine while chatting with Vanessa told POPSUGAR in June 2018. “Not only am I going to be on the same show as my best friend, but now we get to be girlfriends. Instead of kissing one of the actors on the show, it might as well be your best friend.”

In March 2019, the red-headed star gushed over her on-screen relationship with her bestie.

“It’s way better than playing it with a stranger. I’ll tell you that much,” she joked during an interview with Life & Style. “Everything’s fun. It’s really easy going. It’s honestly a really great collaborative thing because you feel comfortable with that person.”

The female cast members aren’t the only ones who’ve formed a bond! KJ and Cole are so close they even quarantined together during the pandemic. “Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute,” Dylan Sprouse revealed to Entertainment Tonight in May 2020. “I’ve heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese … I think that’s what they do.”

In order to celebrate the fact that these stars are they’re totally friendship goals, J-14 decided to round up all their cutest moments together. And, boy, are there a lot of them! So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through our gallery to check out the cast of Riverdale‘s ultimate BFF moments.

