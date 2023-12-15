Are KJ Apa and Clara Berry still together? The Riverdale actor and French model have been together for several years and even share a child together whom they welcomed into the world in 2021. However, fans have noticed things have gone quiet between the two. So, are they still together?

Are KJ Apa and Clara Berry Still Together?

While the pair have kept their relationship relatively private and off social media for the most part, the last photo Clara shared of KJ was in 2021 — which has led fans to sound breakup alarms. On top of that, all photos of Clara have been wiped from KJ’s profile. It’s unclear where their relationship stands, but both stars often post their son, Sasha, on both of their social media pages.

Do KJ Apa and Clara Berry Have a Child Together?

The stars announced the birth of Sasha Vai Keneti Apa in September 2021. “He is a perfect perfection,” Clara wrote on Instagram after welcoming her baby boy. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

KJ first shared that he and Clara were expecting their first child together via Instagram in May 2021. At the time, the New Zealand native uploaded a photo to Instagram taken by former Riverdale costar Hart Denton in which he and Clara were sitting together on the couch — with the model displaying her baby bump.

Shortly after, Clara shared her own baby bump photos to Instagram and tagged the CW star. In the comments section, KJ wrote, “She’s pregnant btw,” with Clara commenting back, writing, “We are,” alongside a heart emoji.

When Did KJ Apa and Clara Berry Start Dating?

While it’s unclear exactly when the pair started dating, KJ first teased that he was in a relationship during a December 2019 WIRED “Autocomplete Interview” by telling viewers, “KJ Apa is doing great, he’s very much in love right now.” The couple went Instagram official in February 2020.

When talking about his love life during an interview with Seventeen from April 2018, KJ said, “I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not — it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives.”

