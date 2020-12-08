Sorry, Riverdale fans, but KJ Apa is off the market! The actor and his girlfriend, Clara Berry, are still going strong.

KJ first teased his relationship with the model in December 2019 during WIRED‘s “Autocomplete Interview,” and told viewers that he was “in love.” Although the Songbird star didn’t share Clara’s name, fans were quick to speculate she was the object of his affection since KJ was liking all her Instagram pics.

“KJ Apa is doing great, he’s very much in love right now,” he said at the time. A few months later, the couple went Instagram official in February 2020.

Rumors that KJ and Clara had split started swirling when they hadn’t posted on social media together, but the New Zealand native slammed any split speculation when he shared a romantic snap for Clara via Instagram Stories on her 27th birthday in December 2020. In fact, KJ even called her “my love.”

To celebrate KJ and Clara’s whirlwind romance, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and break down their entire relationship from the start. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

