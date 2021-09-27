Congratulations are in order for KJ Apa and Clara Berry! The couple is officially first-time parents, welcoming a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa on Thursday, September 23.

“He is a perfect perfection,” the model, 27, announced via Instagram on Sunday, September 26. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

KJ, 24, also updated fans in a social media video while thanking them for streaming his debut solo record, CLOCKS. “It was crazy, actually, the album was released, randomly, the day my son was born,” the actor shared. “He’s doing good, Clara’s doing good.”

The Riverdale star and his model girlfriend announced that they were expecting their first baby together in May. At the time, KJ shared an Instagram photo alongside his girlfriend, who was showing off her growing baby belly. Clara, for her part, shared a pregnancy photo the same day and in the comments section her boyfriend clarified, “She’s pregnant btw.”

Writing back, Clara added, “We are,” alongside a heart emoji. At the time, KJ’s Riverdale costars showed their support by sharing heart emojis and words of congratulations in the comments section, too.

Throughout her pregnancy, the France native showed off her tummy in fashionable high-end outfits. “No need to hide or retouch anymore,” she told followers in June, putting her bump on full display.

The duo went public with their relationship in February 2020. At the time, KJ posted a since-deleted photo of himself cozied up to Clara. Prior to making their romance Instagram official, the Songbird star appeared to tease his relationship status during a December 2019 interview with WIRED. When asked how he was doing, the New Zealand native replied, “KJ Apa is doing great, he’s very much in love right now.”

While they haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship, the duo has posted tons of PDA-filled pictures on social media. In December 2020, KJ even celebrated his ladylove’s birthday with an Instagram Stories selfie. They posed in front of a bathroom mirror alongside a caption that read, “Happy birthday my love.”

Clara even celebrated the new year in January with a photo of her and KJ posing together while holding her dog. She wrote, “This year with you baby was unreal. I love you unconditionally, without control and with all my heart.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the celebrity reactions following the birth of KJ and Clara’s son.

