Their baby is coming! KJ Apa and Clara Berry announced that they were gearing up to become first-time parents in May 2021.

The couple shared the exciting news with fans via Instagram. At the time, the Riverdale star shared a picture of him sitting alongside Clara on their couch. In the snap, the French model’s baby bump was on full display as she ran her hand through her boyfriend’s hair. On her own Instagram page, Clara showed off her growing belly in a series of photos. While she captioned the pictures with a chef emoji, KJ commented, “She’s pregnant btw.”

Clara replied with, “We are,” and a heart emoji.

While it’s unclear exactly when they started dating, KJ teased that he might be off the market during an interview with WIRED in December 2019. When asked how he was doing, The CW star said, “KJ Apa is doing great, he’s very much in love right now.” He and Clara made their relationship public in February 2020 when he shared a since-deleted photo of himself kissing his lady love. “Coup de foudre,” KJ captioned the snap at the time, which translated to “love at first sight.”

Since then, they’ve both started to share photos showing off their relationship. In December 2020, he posted a mirror selfie of the pair to celebrate Clara’s birthday. One month later, Clara wrote a sweet note about spending 2020 with KJ. “This year with you baby was unreal,” she captioned an Instagram photo of them. “I love you unconditionally, without control and with all my heart.”

Nearly a month after their pregnancy announcement, KJ and Clara were photographed during a rare outing in West Hollywood. According to images obtained by Just Jared Jr., the couple cozied up while attending a June 2021 party thrown for one of the actor’s friends. KJ, while enjoying a lollipop, wore a yellow shirt with green pants and matching bright yellow sneakers. He was carrying a zebra-striped bag and wore a baseball cap. Clara, for her part, opted for a gray dress and comfy black shoes. Both stars showed off big smiles for the cameras, while they cradled Clara’s baby bump.

Although they’ve stayed quiet when it comes to details about baby No. 1, the couple looked happier than ever while showing off Clara’s growing stomach. Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about KJ and Clara’s baby so far, including sex, baby bump pictures and more.

