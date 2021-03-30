Forget about #Bughead and #Varchie, fans want to know about the Riverdale stars’ love lives when the cameras stop rolling!

Since the CW show premiered in 2017, viewers have become obsessed with KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. The actors, otherwise known as Riverdale‘s Core Four, have made headlines over the years with their relationships. In fact, some of the stars even dated each other!

Lili and Cole, for example, immediately stole fans’ hearts with their romantic love story on-screen, but they eventually took their relationship into real life. The pair tried to keep things out of the public eye throughout their three-year relationship, but once things officially came to an end between them, Cole issued a statement via Instagram.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum shared in August 2020, alongside a photo of his ex. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Despite their split, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the former flames. In fact, both Cole and Lili were photographed together on a hike alongside their Riverdale costars in March 2021, including fellow exes Camila and Charles Melton. That’s right, #Bughead wasn’t the only budding romance on the show’s Vancouver set over the years.

At one point, Veronica and Reggie also took their fictional romance off-screen. Relationship rumors between the two first started swirling in September 2018, but they didn’t go Instagram official until one month later. At the time, the brunette actress shared a photo of her beau kissing her face with the caption, “Mine.”

Camila also explained why she was so public with her relationship during a May 2019 interview with Teen Vogue. “I know I’m happy, and I know where I am in my life, so I’m going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?” the Dangerous Lies actress said at the time. She and Charles celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2019 and news of their split broke later that year.

Other Riverdale stars, like Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan, have also had public relationships over the years. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the Riverdale cast’s love lives!

