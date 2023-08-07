She’s finding love! Lili Reinhart and actor Jack Martin have taken their romance public. The Riverdale star has officially moved on with the comedian following her public breakup with Cole Sprouse in March 2020.

While the actress has kept her love life out of the public eye since the split, Lili did refer to Jack as her “cowboy” while celebrating his birthday in August 2023.

“I’m so grateful for the light you’ve brought into my life,” she shared in an Instagram Stories post, cozying up to Jack.

Fans started to speculate that Lili and Jack were romantically involved in April 2023, after Page Six obtained photos of them sharing a kiss in Los Angeles. In the sweet snaps, Jack could be seen kissing Lili has he dropped her off at the LAX airport. Followers freaked out upon seeing the PDA, especially since Jack made fun of Cole in a now-viral TikTok video shared that same month.

In the clip, Jack mocked how Cole appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast — sitting with his legs crossed in a button-down shirt and holding a cigarette while discussing various topics. Of course, Jack’s version had been dramatized, but fans were quick to point out the similarities between the two.

Cole, for his part, discussed why he and Lili split during said “Call Her Daddy” appearance.

“It was hard to suspend all the ways we felt about each other, and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” the former Disney Channel star shared at the time. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other. We’re good friends now, which is awesome.”

He added, “I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left [our relationship] a little earlier. I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation.”

Despite their past split, it seems like Lili had since moved on and has a new love in her life! Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Lili and Jack’s relationship.

