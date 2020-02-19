It’s over, guys. After three years together, Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills have reportedly broken up. Multiple sources confirmed the sad news to Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 19, and fans of the couple are pretty devastated over the shocking split.

Fans first started to speculate that something had gone wrong between the two stars after the Riverdale actress took down a bunch of their PDA-filled pictures from social media. They also noticed that the duo did not post anything for Valentine’s Day. They were last spotted together at Disneyland in December 2019.

For those who forgot, the actress and the singer first started dating back in 2017, after he slid into her DMs on social media!

“He messaged me on Facebook in January of Season 1 [of Riverdale] and congratulated me on the show,” the 25-year-old revealed to Cosmopolitan in October 2017. “He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other. We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from Season 1 in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let’s go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together that I’ve been in L.A. since then, since February.”

How cute is that? They quickly became couple goals after that — constantly sharing the sweetest snaps together, gushing over each other in interviews and attending events side by side.

“I think my generation is extremely cynical about love,” Madelaine previously explained to Glamour on why she decided to make her relationship so public. “I’m a huge advocate of showing my relationship online because love does exist, and I think it’s so important for our generation to know that love will win. No matter who you love, what you love, it will win. I feel like I see so much online of people being cynical about never being able to find love and it’s become, like, cool. You don’t need it by any means. You can live without it, and you can totally be self-independent and happy. But you can also be in a great relationship that’s rewarding and loving and caring — and that exists.”

