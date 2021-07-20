You know what they say, it all goes down in the DMs!

When it comes to sliding into people’s DMs, even Hollywood’s biggest stars have no shame about it. Surprisingly, tons of celebrity couples actually met and got together because of a casual direct message conversation via social media.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, for one, had tons of “mutual friends” who wanted to introduce them for years. But it wasn’t until the Jonas Brothers member sent a message to the Game of Thrones star via Instagram that their love story started. “We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue,” Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in March 2019, and the rest is history.

Let’s not forget that before The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland were engaged, they decided to go on a date following a direct message conversation. After the actress posted a tweet about her now-fiancé, he took that as an opportunity to message her. “And that’s how our love story began,” Sarah joked during an interview with Cosmopolitan in April 2020.

“It’s the most millennial thing in the entire world. I kind of want to gag at it,” the Vampire Academy alum said about their first meeting. “I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend. I’m impatient.”

Things progressed fast for the couple after tier initial chat. “We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official,” Sarah explained to Cosmo. “I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so f–king true. At least it was for me.”

While other stars have publicly retold the story of their social media love story, some have just admitted to using the DMs as a way to meet potential partners. Demi Lovato told InStyle in March 2018 that they often make the first move, sometimes even in the direct messages. “I’m normally the first one to make the move. I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram,” they explained at the time.

From Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse to Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid and more, tons of celebrity couples met their significant others through social media. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the famous relationships that started in the DMs.

