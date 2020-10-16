Ever since they first went public with their whirlwind romance, fans have been obsessed with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Despite the fact that the Game of Thrones alum actually “hated” the Jonas Brothers before marrying one of the band’s members, she’s become one of the group’s biggest fans over the past four years. Now, they’re happily married and even welcomed a baby into the world!

The couple celebrated their three-year engagement anniversary on October 15. Joe uploaded a photo of him kissing Sophie’ head to Instagram Stories with the caption, “Three years ago today, @sophiet said yes!”

The couple first met back in 2016 after Joe slid into her Instagram DMs.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar UK in March 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

Then, they met up at a pub in London while the Jonas Brothers were on tour.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d–k,” Sophie told Elle UK in March 2020 about their first date. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked.”

She continued, “We talked for hours, and hours and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

Now, J-14 is taking a walk down memory lane to relive Joe and Sophie’s love story from the beginning, including all the times they’ve packed on the PDA in public and gushed over each other in interviews. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Joe and Sophie’s relationship.

