It’s sad but (officially) true: Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. According to documents obtained by J-14, Joe filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 5, where he stated that his marriage to Sophie was “irretrievably broken.” Keep reading for details on their split.

Reports of their upcoming divorce first hit just a few days earlier, after TMZ posted an article claiming the couple was “headed for divorce” on September 3, 2023. In the report, sources revealed that Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, have had “serious problems” for at least 6 months. The outlet also revealed that Joe has been caring for their 2 young children “pretty much all of the time,” even as his band was touring.

The divorce petition, which recently became public, noted that although Joe and Sophie’s two daughters have been residing with Joe in Miami, Florida, it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

ICYMI, the former couple first got together in 2016, after the singer slid into the Game of Thrones star’s Instagram DMs.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Sophie recalled to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in March 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

After they met up, Sophie revealed that she knew immediately that he was the one.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d–k,” Sophie told Elle U.K. in March 2020 about their first date. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked.”

Fast forward to October 2017, the two announced that they were engaged via Instagram. They officially tied the knot (twice) two years later. Joe and Sophie first got married in a Las Vegas wedding that took place in May 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards. One month later, they gathered all their friends and family in France for their official wedding ceremony.

In July 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Willa. Their second child was born in July 2022.

