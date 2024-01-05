Joe Jonas appears to be moving on! Following his 2023 split with Sophie Turner, the DNCE singer has sparked some dating rumors with model Stormi Bree. So, who exactly is Stormi? Keep reading to learn more about Joe’s possible new love interest.

Who Is Stormi Bree?

Stormi, 33, is a former American beauty pageant titleholder. In 2008, she was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA, and then became Miss Teen USA 2009. Following that, she tried her hand in singing and acting, working on films such as Hot Water, 2307: Winter’s Dream, and Midland.

Additionally, she auditioned for season 10 of American Idol in 2011, but was eliminated in the first round of Hollywood week. She is currently signed to Photogenics Media modeling agency in Los Angeles.

The former beauty pageant queen has also went on to do some record production in the late 2010s.

“I come from the theater world, and opera—and obviously some country stuff because I’m from Tennessee—but [writing film scores is] what I want to do until I’m like 80,” she told Galore in a March 2016 interview. “I wanna be sitting in a dark room tweaking on a computer and scoring until I’m like 80. That’s how my brain processes: in strings and orchestra. So it’s kind of like I’m incorporating that into the project. While I’m young, I thought I would do songs I’ve written and put them in that world.”

Stormi shares one child with former partner and fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, giving birth to their daughter in July 2017. At the time, Lucky was 19 years old and Stormi was 27.

Are Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Dating?

Stormi and Joe first stirred up rumors in January 2024 after Page Six ran photos of the pair together at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas. Later in the week, they were also seen together in Aspen, Colorado. The two have yet to confirm or deny relationship rumors.

Joe’s reps did not immediately responded to J-14‘s request for comment.

When Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Split?

Stormi and Joe’s sightings come just a few months after Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on Sepember 5, 2023.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to end our relationship,” the former couple said in a joint statement released on September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

For her part, Sophie has since stirred up dating rumors with a British aristocrat named Peregrine Pearson, after they were spotted packing on the PDA per photos obtained by The Sun in October 2023.

