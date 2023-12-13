Selena Gomez is exiting her single girl era! The “Single Soon” songstress is currently dating record producer and longtime collaborator Benny Blanco (whose real name is Benjamin Levin), she confirmed via Instagram in December 2023. Not only that, she revealed that the pair have been dating for “six months.” Keep reading for their complete relationship timeline — from their first collab to their Instagram hard launch.

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Dating?

ICYMI, Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny on December 7, 2023, commenting “Facts,” on a post from Instagram account @popfactions, which shared the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco.” Shortly thereafter, the Rare Beauty founder shared a photo of herself leaning on the record producer’s shoulder via IG Stories.

Barely two hours later, Selena went on to defend her new man, arguing with fans in Instagram comments who questioned whether he was a good match for the former Disney Channel alum. “Then why is he the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she replied after a fan shared their distaste. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with.”

In response to another fan’s comment about her being “mad” at her fans for their reaction, Selena wrote, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

Prior to Benny, Selena was romantically linked to Zayn Malik —who were were allegedly spotted “making out” at dinner in New York City in March — and Drew Taggart before that in January.

Selena sparked split rumors between herself and Zayn in June 2023, when she confirmed her “single” status in a TikTok video.

“I’m single! I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much,” the Wizards of Waverly Place actress could be heard yelling as she watched a soccer game surrounded by friends. Selena captioned the video, writing, “The struggle man lol.”

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco First Meet?

The pair’s first meeting probably falls around the same time Benny worked on Selena’s 2015 single, “Same Old Love.”

Following that, they’ve collaborated a handful of other times, including on his 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” featuring J Balvin and Tainy. The singer stars in the music video alongside her collaborators, and shares a cute scene with Benny, who wears a teddy bear costume.

