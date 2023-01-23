Selena Gomez is off the market! The Disney Channel alum has been quietly dating Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, J-14 confirmed on January 13. 2023. Keep reading to see Selena and Drew’s relationship timeline.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Life & Style, Selena and Drew met “ages ago” through mutual friends, as they both work in the entertainment and music industries. “The timing wasn’t right but the pair crossed paths again recently. So far so good,” the insider said, adding that their chemistry is “insane.”

On top of that, the “Bad Liar” songstress and the famous musician “aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider told Us Weekly. The couple are “very casual and low-key,” and “go bowling and to the movies” for their date nights, the source added. Page Six even obtained photos of the pair on a bowling date in NYC on January 15.

A separate insider told J-14 exclusively that their romance is “still pretty early on” and they’re “having a blast” together.

“He totally gets her and they vibe,” the source added. “It’s an easygoing relationship and he is a calming influence on Selena … the first guy she has fallen for in a while.”

Prior to Selena’s new relationship, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress often spoke about being single and not needing a man in her life. “I am single and I‘m totally cool with that. There are a lot of positives to being single and it’s about enjoying them when you’re in that stage of life,” she told New magazine in 2020.

When looking back at her experience in the dating world, Selena explained during an interview with Vogue Australia in June 2021 that, over the years, she’s felt like “most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed.”

“I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” the actress added. “I guess I needed to find what was [rare] for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Selena and Drew’s complete relationship timeline.

