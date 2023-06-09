Selena Gomez has had a busy 2023 so far — professionally and romantically! From filming season 3 of Only Murders in the Building to stirring up dating rumors with Zayn Malik and Drew Taggart, the Disney Channel alum has been occupied! However, she just provided fans a hilarious update on her dating life. Keep reading to see what she said.

Is Selena Gomez Single?

The Only Murders actress is “single,” she announced in a TikTok clip posted on June 8, 2023. While watching a soccer game with friends, Selena calls to the athletes on the field, shouting: “I’m single! I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.”

Selena captioned the post, “The struggle man lol.” The video immediately went viral, with fans calling her a “mood” and “too real.”

Is Selena Gomez Dating Drew Taggart?

Earlier in the year, Selena was rumored to be dating Drew Taggart from popular music duo, The Chainsmokers. After being spotted on multiple dates in New York City, J-14 confirmed the pair were in the “early” stages of a romance on January 13, 2023. The last time they were spotted together was on January 21, while holding hands.

“He totally gets her and they vibe,” a source told J-14. “It’s an easygoing relationship and he is a calming influence on Selena … the first guy she has fallen for in a while.”

They haven’t been seen together since, so it’s unclear what exactly went down between the two.

Is Selena Gomez Dating Zayn Malik?

Months later, Selena sparked romance speculation with former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, in March — which pretty much blew up the internet. The Rare Beauty founder and the former boy band member first sparked dating rumors after a viral TikTok reported that the pair were on what appeared to be a romantic outing in New York City shared on March 23, 2023.

“Selena and Zayn are dating,” an insider told J-14 at the time. “They bring out the best in each other and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

However, the pair have not been seen out together since the news hit — and following Selena’s “I’m single” proclamation in June, we’re not sure where the two stand.

