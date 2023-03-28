Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating was not in our 2023 bingo card! However, after they were spotted making out in New York City in March 2023, their romance has since been confirmed. Keep reading for their complete relationship timeline — which supposedly began years ago!

The twosome first sparked dating rumors on March 23, after a now-viral TikTok claimed that the pair were “making out” while on a “romantic date” in New York City.

“Selena and Zayn are dating,” an insider told J-14 a few days later. “They bring out the best in each other and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

On top of that, this might not be the first time the two have canoodled together!

A source told Page Six that the Rare Beauty founder and the former boy bander “hooked up” way back in the day, while Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift was dating Zayn’s former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

“Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her,” an insider told Us Weekly of the former teen stars. “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”

While Selena and Zayn have not confirmed romance reports, they have yet to deny them either.

Prior to Zayn, Selena was last romantically linked The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart earlier in the year, after they were spotted on several dates in New York City.

“He totally gets her and they vibe,” a source told J-14 in January 2023. “It’s an easygoing relationship and he is a calming influence on Selena … the first guy she has fallen for in a while.”

However, the Only Murders in the Building actress seemingly denied those dating rumors after posting to her Instagram Story, writing, “I like being alone too much,” adding, “#iamsingle.” They were spotted holding hands via photos obtained by Us Weekly a few days later.

ICYMI, Selena was also in a relationship with singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who she dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2018.

As for Zayn, the “PILLOWTALK” singer is also no stranger to long-term on-and-off relationships! He dated supermodel Gigi Hadid for seven years, ​with whom he shares a daughter, until they broke up in 2021.

The former flames have since established a successful coparenting relationship for their daughter, Khai, which Gigi spoke about in an interview with The Sunday Times in January 2023. She explained their philosophy is all about “keeping the importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Selena and Zayn’s complete relationship timeline.

