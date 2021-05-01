It’s no secret that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are relationship goals! The couple had a few ups and downs in their relationship before reconciling in January 2020, and have been going strong ever since. But before welcoming a baby girl named Khai with his model girlfriend, the former One Direction singer was romantically linked to a few famous faces.

During his X Factor days, some viewers were convinced that the British crooner had a fling with fellow contestant Cher Lloyd, but the rumors were quickly shut down when he kicked off a pretty public relationship with Perrie Edwards in December 2011. Although the duo kept their relationship under wraps for a few months, they were spotted packing on the PDA in May 2012. A little over a year later, the pair announced that they were gearing up to tie the knot. In August 2015, the couple called off their engagement.

Things got messy between the exes when the Little Mix songstress claimed that Zayn ended their relationship with a text message. He later said in an interview with Fader in November 2015 that he had “more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message.”

Zayn added, “I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that, and the public should know that as well. I don’t want to explain why or what I did, I just want the public to know I didn’t do that.”

Shortly after parting ways with Perrie, the “Pillowtalk” singer met Gigi and sparks flew immediately. They were together for two years before a brief breakup in March 2018. Following a short reconciliation, they parted ways a second time in January 2019. A year later, they were back on again.

“She’s super intelligent, I think that’s why it works so well,” Zayn gushed to Elle U.K. in 2016. “And we do the same type of job, so we get that with each other.”

Now, the couple has started their own little family. “We’re both quite young, even though we’ve had a kid and stuff,” Zayn explained on iHeartRadio’s Valentine in the Morning in March 2021. “We’re still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise.”

