Gigi Hadid has had quite the career in the spotlight — from having cameras on her for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to becoming a runway model and to now being a mom!

“When people first started to get to know me, it was like, ‘Oh, her mom was on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. That is her life.’ But that wasn’t my life or a part of my growing up,” Gigi explained to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022. “My mom wasn’t on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house.”

She said the experience “was weird” for her. “I would come home from school and there would be production trucks outside,” she recalled. “I would scale the staircase to my room so I wouldn’t have to go say hi to my mom in the kitchen … [I was] just like, ‘I’m going to go do homework.'”

After her time on air, the star became one of the highest-paid models in the world and starred on covers from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar. Gigi has since slowed down her modeling career to focus on motherhood. She shares 1-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. “I still can’t believe it. It’s wild … You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like, ‘Oh my god. Where did you come from?'” Gigi gushed about being a mom in her interview with ET. “She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome.” “You have a kid and you’re lying in bed together and you look over and you’re like, ‘OK, what now?’ And you ask all of your friends the same questions, and everyone has a different answer. And that’s when you kind of realize that everyone figures it out for themselves,” shared Gigi in a Vogue interview, which she covered in March 2021. “And you do it in your own way, and you can take bits and pieces from people, but you’re always going to end up doing it a little bit differently.” Scroll through our gallery to see Gigi’s full transformation.

