Just like her mom, Gigi Hadid, baby Khai is growing up to be a total fashionista! The model and Zayn Malik‘s daughter has a closet full of designer duds and to-die-for outfits even at such a young age.

Following Gigi’s pregnancy announcement in April 2020, she started to give fans a glimpse inside her baby’s life. Photos shared via Instagram Stories included pictures of her nursery and the tons of clothes sent by famous friends. As a major model with connections to the fashion world, it’s no surprise that Gigi’s daughter would have some seriously high-fashion pieces right after birth.

After Gigi shared that she and the former One Direction singer were expecting, a source told Life & Style in April 2020 that she “already has a closet to-die-for.”

The new mom along with her sister, Bella Hadid, and mom, Yolanda Hadid, “have spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes over the past week,” the insider shared at the time. “They’re having a blast shopping online together in Pennsylvania.”

Once she welcomed her daughter into the world in September of that same year, the California native wasted no time sharing snaps of her baby girl’s daily outfits. From two-piece Versace outfits to personalized onesies, Khai has it all!

As for her foray into motherhood, Gigi got candid about her new job while chatting with Vogue in the March 2021 issue. “When I wake up and I look over and she’s already awake, laughing at the ceiling fan, I love that,” she shared. “It’s going to be so sad when she’s out of our room.”

She also touched on raising Khai with her longtime love, Zayn. The pair has been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015.

“You have a kid and you’re lying in bed together and you look over and you’re like, ‘OK, what now?’ And you ask all of your friends the same questions, and everyone has a different answer,” Gigi explained. “And that’s when you kind of realize that everyone figures it out for themselves. And you do it in your own way, and you can take bits and pieces from people, but you’re always going to end up doing it a little bit differently. This is our way.”

Through the lens of social media, fans can see that Gigi and Zayn’s parenting style is full of outdoor walks and tons of family time, with Khai always dressed to the nines, of course.

Scroll through our gallery for an inside look at Khai’s best outfits!

