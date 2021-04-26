A family affair! Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday in New York City on Friday, April 23, alongside boyfriend Zayn Malik and sister Bella Hadid.

The trio was photographed exiting the model’s apartment and ordering late-night bites at the Gorilla Cheese NYC food truck, which was parked outside. The birthday girl was dressed in a blue and white striped two-piece set paired with white booties. She donned a face mask and served up some major ’90s vibes with her simple hairstyle. While exiting her building, Gigi joined hands with the former One Direction singer, whom she’s been dating on-and-off since 2015. Zayn, for his part, had on a blue and white jacket paired with black jeans and black loafers. The “Pillowtalk” singer’s tattoos were on full display as he and his longtime love ordered food.

In the photos, Gigi and Zayn showed off rare PDA with their arms around each other. Although he didn’t post a birthday tribute for Gigi on social media, the British crooner did send his girlfriend a giant bouquet of flowers, which the model shared among other birthday-themed Instagram Stories posts. While it seemed to be a family affair for her 26th birthday, the only person missing from their celebration was Gigi and Zayn’s daughter, Khai. Days before her birthday bash, the new mom shared pictures of her baby girl, commenting on how fast she’s growing up.

“Can’t believe my baby is 7 months this week,” Gigi captioned a series of Instagram photos in which Khai was wearing a red Versace outfit and Doc Martins like the stylish newborn she is.

Gigi and Zayn announced that they were expecting their first baby together in April 2020, months after reconciling in January of that same year. In September 2020, the couple shared the birth of their “healthy and beautiful” daughter via social media. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” Zayn captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Since welcoming their daughter into the world, the pair has been vocal about keeping her face out of the public eye. “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” the California native explained during an interview with Vogue in February 2021. Either way, the small glimpses fans get of Khai are enough!

Scroll through our gallery to see pictures from Gigi’s 26th birthday bash.

