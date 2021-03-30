Wedding bells? Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid trended on Twitter late on Monday, March 29, with fans convinced that the pair had secretly tied the knot after Ingrid Michaelson referred to the former One Direction star and recent collaborator as “a private person” who’s “married and has a child” on a livestream with fans.

After social media went wild with the idea that the longtime lovers may have actually said their “I dos,” the 41-year-old singer was forced to set the record straight on Instagram.

“On my Patreon livestream, I said that I’m working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married, and he’s not married,” Ingrid clarified via Instagram Stories. “As far as I know, he’s not married. It was a mistake. I’m so sorry, I said I was sorry. I don’t live in this world. So, the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, wow, I’m not built for it.”

She continued, “My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying. I’m sorry, that’s not my intention. And to his fans, I’m sorry for getting you all riled up, and much love to you all.”

Gigi and Zayn, for their part, have yet to publicly comment.

Throughout their time together, Zayn, 28, and Gigi, 25, have been known to keep details of their relationship under wraps. The couple first went public in 2015 and experienced a series of ups and downs, including multiple breakups, before reconciling for one final time in January 2020, a year after their 2019 split. Months after getting back together, news broke that Zayn and Gigi were gearing up to welcome their first child together.

“We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the model said in April 2020 when confirming the baby news during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In September 2020, the British crooner announced via Instagram that they had welcomed a “healthy [and] beautiful” baby girl named Khai. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn wrote in a social media post. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

Since announcing their pregnancy, fans have been convinced that the couple is secretly engaged or got married multiple times. Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of all the Zayn and Gigi marriage rumors.

