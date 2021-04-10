The heart wants what it wants! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may have experienced some ups and downs in their long-term relationship, but the couple always found their way back to each other.

“For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have similar interests outside of work, and that is really important,” the model told ES Magazine in 2016. “We cook a lot together and do art together, and we’re really each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from each other.”

Rumors first started swirling that the pair was more than friends in November 2015. Months later, when Zayn released his debut solo single “Pillowtalk” in January 2016, they went public. The California native and former boybander sealed their romance with a kiss in the song’s steamy music video.

While they’ve kept their relationship under wraps over the years, both Gigi and Zayn have briefly touched on their relationship in various interviews. “I’m really thankful that I met her,” Zayn admitted to GQ in June 2018. “She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”

Nearly one year after their 2019 split, the pair reconciled in early 2020. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, news broke that Gigi and Zayn were gearing up to welcome their first child together, which she confirmed during an April 2020 appearance on the appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said at the time.

Months later, in September of that year, Khai was born. Zayn, for his part, was the first to announce the news on social media. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of his tatted hand holding the newborn’s.

Gigi explained while chatting with Vogue in February 2021 that she and Zayn made the decision to keep their daughter out of the public eye. “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” she told the magazine.

In a rare interview, Zayn gushed over his other half’s parenting skills, calling her a “wicked mom” while on iHeartRadio’s Valentine in the Morning in March 2021.

Although they’re both pretty private about their home lives, both Gigi and Zayn have shared some seriously adorable photos with each other over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see them all.

