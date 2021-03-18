Father of the year! Zayn Malik is opening up about being a dad and called fatherhood “amazing.” The “Pillowtalk” singer and longtime love Gigi Hadid welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Khai, in September 2020.

“A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby,” the former One Direction singer gushed during a March 2021 interview with iHeartRadio’s Valentine In The Morning. “It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

The model confirmed that she and the British crooner had a baby on the way during an April 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said at the time. Both Gigi and Zayn took to social media after their daughter’s birth and shared sweet messages about their “healthy and beautiful” newborn.

Despite keeping their baby girl’s face off social media, the couple — who first started dating in 2015 — have given fans a glimpse into their lives as first-time parents. Four months after she was born, Gigi subtly shared Khai’s name via Instagram. In January 2021, she changed her Instagram bio to “Khai’s mom,” and fans freaked out. As of now, the pair has no plans to share their daughter’s face with fans. “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” Gigi explained during an interview with Vogue for their March 2021 issue.

Although Zayn keeps his life out of the public eye, the Nobody Is Listening musician has started to share more details about how his life has changed since becoming a dad. “The fact that she has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it’s been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her,” he said while talking to radio host Sean Valentine.

Scroll through our gallery to see Zayn’s most candid quotes about becoming a dad.

