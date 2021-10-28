Zayn Malik is denying claims that he “struck” Gigi Hadid‘s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” the musician said in a statement to TMZ on Thursday, October 28.

Zayn’s denial came after he tweeted that he wants privacy for his and Gigi’s daughter, Khai, via Twitter.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” the former One Direction member, 28, shared on Twitter. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Around the same time he shared his social media post, TMZ published a report with a source alleging that the “Pillowtalk” musician had reportedly “struck” Yolanda “at some point last week.” The insider also claimed that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, 57, has an “inclination is to file a police report,” noting that there’s nothing on file as of now. Zayn and Gigi’s reps did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

“This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” Zayn’s statement continued. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn and Gigi welcomed Khai in September 2020 after reconciling their on-and-off relationship earlier that same year. The pair first started dating in 2015 and called it quits in March 2018, but confirmed in June 2018 that they had gotten back together. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2019 that they had split for a second time, but the duo got back together a year later.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in June 2021, Gigi shed insight into how Zayn gets along with her family.

“At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming,” she shared. “He’s usually on my mom’s side. So he’s smart in that sense.”

